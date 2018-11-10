Video: Trump Tax Returns, Travel Ban ... Lowey Outlines Appropriations Committee's Priorities

Incoming House Appropriations Chair Nita Lowey of Westchester, a close ally of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, said "yes" to a long list of possible investigative targets within the Trump Administration.

In a videotaped interview with Axois, Lowey said investigations could include the Space Force, hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, White House security clearances, White House use of personal email and more.

"The funnest thing is to win," Lowey, a Democrat from Harrison began in this interview.

In the Nov. 6 elections, Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives with their largest gain of seats since the Watergate era.

"We have our boxing gloves on, and we're going to fight for our priorities," Lowey said when asked if she's ready to rumble: "I'm ready. And so is Nancy."

Other priorities, according to Lowey, are investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey, the travel ban from certain Middle East countries and the family separation policy affecting immigrants.

Comey, a native of Yonkers, formerly lived in Westport, CT.

Asked about federal government relief after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico , Lowey called it "absolutely inadequate.."

Lowey said she also thinks Congress should investigate President Trump's personal business dealings abroad. "Absolutely. And I was to see his tax return," Lowey said.

Trump is the first president in recent history to decline to release his tax returns, saying they are under an active IRS audit and extremely complicated.

Because the House majority controls the money, it can essentially investigate anything, Lowey concluded.

To watch her entire interview with Axios, click here or on the image above.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.