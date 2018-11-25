Contact Us
politics

Will Maloney Hospitalization Delay DCCC Vote?

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Sean Patrick Maloney
Sean Patrick Maloney Photo Credit: File

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who is hospitalized with a bacterial infection, has asked for a delay in Wednesday's vote for chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

The congressman from Cold Spring is seeking the leadership post.

House Democrats, who will make up the majority come January, planned to meet on Nov. 28 to begin organizing for the next Congress.

U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley of New York City had been chairman of the Democratic Caucus, but he lost re-election in the June primary to Yorktown High School graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The 29-year-old Bronx resident went on to become the youngest member ever elected to Congress.

The decision on whether to delay the DCCC vote is up to whoever wins the caucus chair race between U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Maloney sought the DCCC post against U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos of Illinois and Suzan DelBene and Denny Heck, both of Washington, according to Roll Call.

