$9.8M Hudson Valley Estate Has Tennis Court, Gym, Pool, Wine Cellar

Have a need for seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, along with tennis courts, a wine cellar and a gym, all decorated lavishly?

Then a Northern Westchester estate on the market for $9.8 million, is the house for you.

"Manor," is the word for the North Salem brick Georgian Manor, circa 1934. Designed by noted architect Mott Schmidt for an heir to the Woolworth estate, the home was built using the finest materials and features incredible detailing.

The 9,000-square-foot residence also sports a chef's kitchen, an indoor lap pool, in addition to an outdoor pool, tools and equipment sheds, and 26 acres in the middle of horse country.

To check out the estate on Zillow, click here.

