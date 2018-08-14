Fort-Like Hudson Valley Home Hits Mark For $2.9M

For those looking to live on the water, with fabulous views from every window, then a new listing in Dutchess County for just under $3 million might fulfill that wish.

Located in Hyde Park, just north of the Vanderbilt Mansion and minutes away from the train station, the property sits on exclusive Bolles Island, on the eastern shore of the Hudson River.

The 3.4-acre property features a full 270-degree view of the river and the Catskills Mountain Range, in addition to being only 8-feet from the river itself.

The land the fortress-like home sits on was the original fishing ground and encampment site of the Shagaback Indians, who inhabited the sheltered cove in pre-colonial times.

The three-bedroom house with an asking price of $2,995,000, features a walk-out ground floor with 10-foot high ceilings to protect the main living areas from storms.

The living and dining room offer floor to ceiling views and a 900-square-foot great room opens the skies with 40-foot vaulted ceilings and six skylights.

There's plenty more to see, including a large kitchen and an upstairs living area, but the real draw to the home is water, light, skies, and the mountains.

For more information, visit Zillow here.

