Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
'World's Highest-Paid Actress' Buys $4M Estate In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Scarlett Johansson Photo Credit: Wikipedia
The Ivy House Photo Credit: Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty
A view of the Hudson River from the home. Photo Credit: Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty

Star watchers apparently will have a chance to catch a glimpse of the "world's highest-paid actress," when she moves into her new digs located in the tony Palisades neighborhood of Rockland County.

Celebrity snoopers from the New York Post say  Scarlett Johansson of "Avenger" fame recently purchased a 4,000-square-foot Washington Spring Road estate in Sneden's Landing for $4 million.

Named the "Ivy House, the Rockland County mansion offers glittering views of the Hudson River and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, said Variety .

Designed by artists and architect Eric Gugler, Variety says the dazzling home also features two dining rooms, a panoramic view of the river, a glass greenhouse that open to a swimming pool, tennis courts and sweeping lawns.

Johansson should be right at home in Snedens Landing with celebrity neighbors such as Bill Murray, Björk and Jane Pauley, among others. Angelina Jolie spent much of her childhood in Snedens Landing. One neighbor who recently sold her Rockland hideaway was Rosie O'Donnell.

The Ivy House is just one of many owned by the actress who reportedly has a robust real estate portfolio that extends from California to Midtown Manhattan and the Hamptons.

The listing broker was Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty.

