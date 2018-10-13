Contact Us
Breaking News: Firefighters Battling Car Fire At Stop & Shop In Nanuet
schools

Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation Of Nanuet High School

Nanuet High School.
Nanuet High School. Photo Credit: File

A bomb threat has caused the evacuation of Nanuet High School on Tuesday morning.

High school students were directed to the middle school after the threat.

The Clarkstown Police Department said it is conducting a thorough search of the building to ensure the school is safe.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

