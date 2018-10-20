Contact Us
schools

Clarkstown South HS Named National Blue Ribbon 'Exemplary High Performing'

Joe Lombardi
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program Photo Credit: brhsfoundation

Three high schools in the Hudson Valley are among 13 from the state named Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2018 by the U.S. Department of Education.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap. Nationally, 349 schools received this honor in 2018.

Schools named Exemplary High Performing were cited for having among the  highest achieving students and highest graduation rates in the state.

The three schools are:

Westchester

Somers High School

Dutchess

Spackenkill High School

Rockland

Clarkstown High School South

For more on the schools, click here.

