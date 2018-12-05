Community Concerns Over Proposed Nyack College Sale Addressed By Day, Local Mayors

Various Rockland County officials discussed the details surrounding the proposed sale of Nyack College campus during a meeting held Friday, Dec. 7 at County Executive Ed Day’s office.

In attendance were the Supervisors from the Town of Clarkstown and the Town or Orangetown. Mayors of Nyack and South Nyack were also present, as was the Rockland County Planning Department, representatives from Nyack College and CBRE, the college’s commercial real estate firm.

The purpose of the meeting was to address concerns surrounding the approach and development of the campus.

“While we all regret the departure of Nyack College, developing a strong working relationship between all parties is critical to the success of this endeavor,” said County Executive Day.

Officials say this meeting was just the first of a series of gatherings intended to elicit a collaborative approach and provide transparency about the sale of the campus.

The first announcement regarding the sale was made in early November, when Nyack College President Michael Scales referred to the transition as “one of the most exciting changes” in the college’s history.

“By returning to New York City, where we were founded, Nyack College will become a truly unique institution of Christian higher education,” Scales said at the time.

Scales shared similar sentiments about the Friday, Dec. 7 meeting:

“This all hands-on deck meeting was a success, as it created great dialogue, open discussion and collaboration,” he said. “As we move forward, we are confident that our experienced partner CBRE will manage this transition with continued transparency and the utmost professionalism.”

