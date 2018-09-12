Contact Us
Discovery Of Mold Causes Closure Of Elementary School In Area

Daily Voice
Elm Drive Elementary School
Elm Drive Elementary School Photo Credit: MCSD

The discovery of mold at a school in the area caused its closure on Friday with another closure now scheduled for Monday.

Cleanup of the mold, which will begin Saturday at Elm Drive Elementary School in Dutchess County, will take about six weeks, said Phil D'Angelo, Millbrook Central Schools Superintendent said.

Alternate classroom space for Elm Drive students will start Tuesday.

At that time, Elm Drive students will be housed in the Millbrook Middle School.

"We will cluster eight classrooms to keep kindergarten, first- and second-grade students together and separate from the middle-school students," D'Angelo said.

More specific information will be sent out on Monday, he noted.

Alden Place, Millbrook Middle School and Millbrook High School students will have school on Monday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," D'Angelo said. "We continue our commitment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students and staff members.

"Students and staff will not return to Elm Drive until the mold remediation is completed and I receive complete assurance that it is safe to do so."

