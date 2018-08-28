Dominican College Student Caught With Shotgun On Campus Expelled

The 24-year-old student police say was in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun at a college in the Hudson Valley has been expelled.

The arrest comes after an investigation involving two Rockland County police departments.

"At no time was there a threat to anyone on campus," Dominican College said in a statement. "Our Public Safety Department has been cooperating with local law enforcement on this incident and all safety issues."

Orangetown Police detectives were assisting Ramapo PD detectives in an investigation that led to a parking lot at Dominican in Orangeburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

That is where the shotgun was found in the trunk of the personal vehicle belonging to Dominican student Alexander Corbin, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Corbin was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and was arraigned in Orangetown Justice Court. He was remanded to the Rockland County jail on $10,000 cash bail.

