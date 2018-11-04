Contact Us
Emergency Preparedness Exercise Held At North Rockland HS

Zak Failla
North Rockland High School
North Rockland High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Haverstraw Police Department conducted an emergency preparedness drill at the North Rockland High School from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6on Hammond Road.

During the drill, Hammond Road was closed between Suffern Lane and Birch Drive.

According to police, the drill consisted of multiple emergency service agencies from throughout Rockland County.

