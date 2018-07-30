Contact Us
Breaking News: Spring Valley Woman Convicted Of Forging, Filing False Documents, Fraud
Latest School Rankings: These Hudson Valley Districts Among Best In State

Joe Lombardi
Niche 2019 best school districts in New York.
Niche 2019 best school districts in New York. Photo Credit: Niche

Niche released its brand-new rankings of the best high schools in New York for 2019 on Wednesday. You can view them here.

The website also unveiled its rankings for best school districts and once again, the Hudson Valley is front and center.

A total of 11 school districts in the Hudson Valley -- all in Westchester County -- ranked in the Top 25 in the state are:

  • 3. Edgemont Union Free School District
  • 4. Scarsdale Union Free School District
  • 10. Rye Neck Union Free School District
  • 12. Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District
  • 13. Rye City School District
  • 14. Chappaqua Central School District
  • 15. Bronxville Union Free School District
  • 17. Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District
  • 18. Mamaroneck Union Free School District
  • 21. Byram Hills Central School District
  • 25. Katonah-Lewisboro School District

To view the complete rankings, including beyond the Top 25, click here.

