Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

New York Ranks High Among Highest Educated States

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
A new study ranked the top-educated states in the nation. Photo Credit: Zippia
One of the new Cornell Tech buildings on Roosevelt Island in New York City. Photo Credit: Jon Craig

Ten states were ranked as the most highly-educated states in the nation, according to data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau between 2012 and 2016.

And the state that led the ranking, according to a Zippia report was Massachusetts.

Zippia ranked states based on the percentage of adults in each state with at least a Master's degree. While the majority of the mist highly-educated states were concentrated in the Northeast, there are a few outliers as well.

New York state ranked an impressive fifth place nationwide.

Here are the other most highly-educated states in America:

  • Maryland in second place.
  • Connecticut in third place.
  • Virginia in fourth place.
  • Vermont ranked sixth.
  • New Jersey ranked seventh.
  • Colorado ranked eighth.
  • New Hampshire ranked ninth.
  • And Rhode Island placed 10th.

Overall, about 30 percent of all Americans hold at least a Bachelor's degree, and approximately 11 percent have at least a Master's, according to the report.

