New York Ranks High Among Highest Educated States

Ten states were ranked as the most highly-educated states in the nation, according to data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau between 2012 and 2016.

And the state that led the ranking, according to a Zippia report was Massachusetts.

Zippia ranked states based on the percentage of adults in each state with at least a Master's degree. While the majority of the mist highly-educated states were concentrated in the Northeast, there are a few outliers as well.

New York state ranked an impressive fifth place nationwide.

Here are the other most highly-educated states in America:

Maryland in second place.

Connecticut in third place.

Virginia in fourth place.

Vermont ranked sixth.

New Jersey ranked seventh.

Colorado ranked eighth.

New Hampshire ranked ninth.

And Rhode Island placed 10th.

Overall, about 30 percent of all Americans hold at least a Bachelor's degree, and approximately 11 percent have at least a Master's, according to the report.

