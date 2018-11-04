Nyack College Closing Rockland Campus, Will Return To Manhattan

Nyack College has announced that it is planning on leaving Rockland County and “returning home” to New York City.

School officials said on Wednesday that “Nyack (College) is heading back home to New York City to continue to pursue (its) mission of 'preparing men and women to take the whole Gospel to the whole world.’ This will establish Nyack as a truly unique Christian college. A Nyack degree will be the calling card of one truly ready to lead and to serve in the 21st century.”

The college and Alliance Theological Seminary announced that it has applied to the state to operate solely out of its Manhattan campus beginning in fall next year. If approved, all Rockland County programs will be transitioned into the city on Washington Street.

Faculty members were alerted to the sudden shift on Tuesday, while students were told on Tuesday. Current students will be able to be able to finish their majors in Manhattan or through online classes. It is not immediately clear what will happen to the Rockland campus once it is sold.

Nyack College was first established by Dr. A.B. Simpson in New York City in 1882.

“By returning to New York City, where we were founded, Nyack College will become a truly unique institution of Christian higher education,” Nyack College President Michael Scales stated.

According to officials, they are also in the process of arranging housing for students in Jersey City. They are also working on securing NCAA-approved fields and a facility for practice and games, as well as having a centralized athletic office with a fitness center and training room.

“Nyack College is undergoing one of the most exciting changes in all of its history. We have applied to the State of New York to offer all programs—academic, co-curricular, athletic, as well as operations—on our Manhattan campus,” Scales stated. “Repositioning campuses to be based in one major, urban area will reposition Nyack as a truly unique Christian college. This move will minimize rising costs and maintain high academic standards for our students.”

