These Rockland Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

Some of Rockland County’s best and brightest students were among those chosen as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program, which celebrates academic achievement in high school students.
On Wednesday, 16,000 high school seniors were chosen from around the country. Those 16,000 will soon be pared to 7,500 finalists, who will be picked to receive upwards of $31 million in scholarships, which will be announced next spring as they prepare to continue their educations in college.
Semifinalists from Rockland County are:
Bais Yaakov of Spring Valley
- Elisheva Jacobson.
Clarkstown High School North
- Mark Albrecht;
- Anisha M. Kasi.
Nanuet High School
- Sunny M. Chavan;
- Kenan Sehnawi;
- GeonHo Seo.
Clarkstown High School South
- Mia B. Dominick;
- Irisa J. Dong;
- Jennifer E. Enright;
- McKeever, Alanah M. McKeever;
- Dev P. Patale;
- Michael J. Schultzman;
- Rivindu A. Wijedoru.
North Rockland High School
- James A. Kohout.
Nyack High School
- Samuel Z. Abers;
- Lucy G. Jiao.
Pearl River High School
- Gigi Lam.
Suffern High School
- Michelle B. Chen;
- Darwin Guo;
- Ethan M. Holand.
Tappan Zee High School
- Kevin Huang;
- Palak P. Oza;
- Yena Shin.
A complete list of semifinalists can be found here .
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.