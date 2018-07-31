Area Teen's Signature Tattoo Creates Social Media Buzz

A Fairfield County teenager should hope that Tom Brady really is planning on playing until he’s 45 after getting his signature tattooed on her arm.

Megan Uhrynowski, 19, of Stratford attended the Patriot’s training camp earlier this week, where she locked eyes with the star quarterback and reportedly stuck out her arm, had Brady sign it, and went on to get a tattoo of the signature made.

“@tombrady did you think I was kidding when I said ‘sign my arm I’m getting this tatted’ #thought#TB12," she posted on Instagram. The post has since gone viral, with nearly 750 “likes,” and has garnered national media attention.

According to CBS, Uhrynowski called herself a “diehard fan” who watches every game. The Sacred Heart University student said she got inked less than 24 hours after getting the signature from the future Hall of Famer.

Uhrynowski described the experience to CBS, saying “It was just an unbelievable experience I will never forget. He comes up to me and I’m like, ‘Tom, like, I literally will get this tattooed on my arm, if you sign my arm. And he just actually looked me right in the eyes and smirked and was like ‘Oh my God’ and just signed it.”

