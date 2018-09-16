Hudson Valley Legend Elton Brand Named NBA General Manager

One of the most accomplished athletes to ever play high school sports in the Hudson Valley is moving to the front office.

After a 17-year NBA career, 1997 Peekskill High School graduate Elton Brand is expected to be named general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Brand, who played five seasons with the 76ers, is currently the team's vice president of basketball operations after serving as GM of the Sixers' G League affiliate in Delaware.

Brand, 39, replaces Bryan Colangelo as GM, who resigned in June after "careless and in some instances reckless" sharing of sensitive team information on Twitter, according to the organization.

Brand averaged 40 points and 20 rebounds during his varsity career at Peekskill, leading the Red Devils to two state titles. He was named New York State Mr. Basketball and College Player of the Year at Duke University.

Brand was picked first overall in the 1999 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds and earning $167 million in his career.

Brand also runs charitable foundations that support worthy causes in his hometown of Peekskill, and also in Chicago, and Durham, N.C., and annually holds Elton Brand Youth Day in Peekskill.

