Hudson Valley Man Goes Prime Time With Skit On 'Football Night in America'

A local comedian and Green Bay Packer podcast host has officially gone Hollywood.

Lifelong Yorktown resident - and Packer Superfan - Thomas Grossi, the host of the Grossi Posse Packer Nation Packcast was featured by NBC Sports on a segment that aired on Sunday, Nov. 25 before the Packers kicked off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time.

Grossi was contacted by producers at NBC shortly before Thanksgiving, and they set up shop at his Yorktown home days later to shoot. The spot then aired on “Football Night in America,” on Sunday, which was viewed by millions of people.

In the segment, Grossi, in a studio decked from floor to ceiling with Packer yellow and green memorabilia, reaches out to his Packcast listeners, trying to assuage them to calm down, despite their team's meandering season.

He recalls past Packer comebacks in previous years before they cut to quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaking abruptly to reporters at a recent press conference about this year’s team.

His tone was not as promising as it was in 2012, 2014 and 2016, when the Packers completed improbable comebacks to make the playoffs.

The video went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views on Twitter and Facebook The complete segment can be viewed here.

"4 years ago, I started a football podcast in my basement," he posted on Facebook. "Last night, I was on NBC. This is still surreal and mind-boggling. Thank you all for your support these past 4 years. We're just getting started.

