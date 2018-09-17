Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Causes Gridlock New Tappan Zee Bridge

This story has been updated.

There was gridlock on the Rockland-bound lanes of the new Tappan Zee Bridge after a crash that blocked two lanes for more than an hour.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. Thursday when a car overturned on its side, said New York State Police Trooper Michael Cassella.

One person received minor injuries in the crash, but traffic traveling northbound was backed up to Exit 9 in Tarrytown on I-87 for nearly two hours, including residual delays after the lanes reopened.

