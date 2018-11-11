Police Ramp Up 'No Left Turn' Enforcement At Busy Ramapo Intersection

A Rockland County motorist was arrested for impaired driving as police in Ramapo ramp up their efforts to enforce a “no left turn” signal at a busy area intersection.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert warning that officers will continue to strictly enforce the “no left” turn onto Spook Rock Road or Lime Kiln Road off of Haverstraw Road (Route 202).

On Saturday, Nov. 10, an officer enforcing the “no left turn” stopped a 44-year-old driver from Stony Point - whose name was not released - for making the illegal turn. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that he was under the influence and he was arrested. Further investigation found that he was also in possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to appear in Wesley Hills Justice Court at a later date.

“There are clearly posted signs indicating the ‘no left’ turn onto either road,” the department posted on Facebook. “Several summonses have been issued for this violation and led to the arrest of a male for DWI.”

