Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Nor'easter Nears: Here's When To Expect Treacherous Travel
traffic

Police Ramp Up 'No Left Turn' Enforcement At Busy Ramapo Intersection

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Ramapo Police continue to strictly enforce the “No Left” turn onto Spook Rock Road or Lime Kiln Road off of Haverstraw Road (Route 202).
Ramapo Police continue to strictly enforce the “No Left” turn onto Spook Rock Road or Lime Kiln Road off of Haverstraw Road (Route 202). Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County motorist was arrested for impaired driving as police in Ramapo ramp up their efforts to enforce a “no left turn” signal at a busy area intersection.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert warning that officers will continue to strictly enforce the “no left” turn onto Spook Rock Road or Lime Kiln Road off of Haverstraw Road (Route 202).

On Saturday, Nov. 10, an officer enforcing the “no left turn” stopped a 44-year-old driver from Stony Point - whose name was not released - for making the illegal turn. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that he was under the influence and he was arrested. Further investigation found that he was also in possession of marijuana. He is scheduled to appear in Wesley Hills Justice Court at a later date.

“There are clearly posted signs indicating the ‘no left’ turn onto either road,” the department posted on Facebook. “Several summonses have been issued for this violation and led to the arrest of a male for DWI.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.