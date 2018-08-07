Roadwork Alert: Latest Round Of Resurfacing Scheduled In Rockland

Motorists should expect delays as contracting crews begin their latest road resurfacing project in Rockland.

The Rockland County Highway Department issued an alert on Thursday advising that beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, roadwork will be performed along Highview Road from College Road to Maple Avenue in Ramapo. There will also be work on Lime Kilm Road, from Route 202 to Wilder Road. Work is expected to be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected for several days.

During the scope of the project, weather permitting, motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes when possible as lane closures and delays are expected. Detours will be posted and flaggers may be in the area to help direct the flow of traffic.

