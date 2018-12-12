Roadwork Alert: Traffic Shift Scheduled For Route 32 In Orange County

Traffic will be shifting to recently constructed roads and bridges on a busy Orange County roadway.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert on Tuesday warning that beginning on Monday, Dec. 17, motorists on Route 32 in Woodbury will be shifty onto newly constructed roads and bridges. The shift comes as part of the ongoing Woodbury Transit Hub reconstruction project.

In addition to the traffic shift, the Route 17 westbound ramp from Route 32 northbound will be relocated north of the Route 6 overpass. The NYSDOT said that the number of lanes will remain the same and additional signage will be in place to guide motorists through the new traffic pattern.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.