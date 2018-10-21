Contact Us
Route 208 Closure Expected To Last Until Early November

Route 208 at the intersection of Grove Road in Orange County.
Route 208 at the intersection of Grove Road in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A busy Orange County roadway will be closed for more than a week as crews perform construction activities in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that beginning at 6 a.m. this week, Route 208 will be closed between Clove Road and JMD Drive in Blooming Grove. The closure is expected to last until 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

Single lane closures with alternating traffic are expected to occur daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 2 through Wednesday, Nov. 7.

During the construction project, the NYSDOT said drivers can expect delays and should seek alternate routes. There will be a detour put in place for passenger vehicles and a separate one for trucks and other commercial vehicles.

