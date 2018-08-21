Traffic Alert: Lane Closures Scheduled, Detour Expected During Route 9W Roadwork

Crews are set to begin an extensive road resurfacing project on busy roadways in Orange County, which will lead to delays and detours for motorists.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning on Monday, Aug. 27, there will be weekday paving projects on Route 9W in Newburgh. The paving project is expected to last through Wednesday, Sept. 19. During the roadwork, there will be lane closures with alternating traffic, as well as a detour for a portion of northbound traffic in Newburgh.

A second project, beginning on Aug. 30, and lasting through Wednesday, Sept. 19, there will be additional roadwork between Mill Street at the Quassaic Creek and Caesers Lane at Moodna Creek in New Windsor. Work will force a lane closure with alternating one-way traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays in New Windsor.

No work will be performed on Labor Day.

During the road resurfacing projects, there will be delays in the area and motorists have been advised to seek alternate routes, when possible. There will be a posted detour and flaggers in the area to assist motorists with the flow of traffic during the construction activities.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.