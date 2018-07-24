Contact Us
Tree Falls Through Roof Of Wesley Hills Home

Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A Rockland County family woke up to an unexpected sight when a tree came crashing down into the roof of their home.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department received a report shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning from a resident in Wesley Hills, who reported that a tree had fallen on the family's home.

The tree was felled during the recent storms in the area, which led to several trees and power lines being knocked down.

Police said that that the tree “only struck a portion of the roof.” No injuries were reported in the incident.

