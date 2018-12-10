Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Accumulating Snow Now Likely In Much Of Area As Quick-Moving Storm Sweeps Through

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the quick-moving storm system that will result in accumulating snow and slippery travel for much of the area. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Rain will arrive in the area Friday night and continue into Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A quick-moving storm that will sweep through the area Thursday is now expected to bring accumulating snow to much of the area.

A total of between a half-inch to as much as 2 inches of accumulation is now likely north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, with higher amounts farther west. Travel conditions could be slippery.

The snow chance is 60 percent in those areas, according to the National Weather Service, and starts after noon Thursday on a cloudy day with a high in the low-30s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 15 and 25 degrees.

South of I-287 and the Merritt, snow showers and a mix of snow and rain is expected in the afternoon with no accumulation likely.

The entire region could see snow flurries Thursday evening.

The cold snap ends on Friday as the high temperature will climb into the upper-40s to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.

The dry stretch also will finally end with the arrival of rain. There is a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon. The rain will become heavy after 9 p.m. Friday. Precipitation will remain rain overnight as the high temperature will not fall below the upper-30s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain mainly before noon and a high in the upper-40s to around 50.

After a cloudy start Sunday with a slight chance of morning rain, the sun returns on Sunday afternoon as the high climbs to the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.