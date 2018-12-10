Accumulating Snow Now Likely In Much Of Area As Quick-Moving Storm Sweeps Through

A quick-moving storm that will sweep through the area Thursday is now expected to bring accumulating snow to much of the area.

A total of between a half-inch to as much as 2 inches of accumulation is now likely north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway, with higher amounts farther west. Travel conditions could be slippery.

The snow chance is 60 percent in those areas, according to the National Weather Service, and starts after noon Thursday on a cloudy day with a high in the low-30s. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 15 and 25 degrees.

South of I-287 and the Merritt, snow showers and a mix of snow and rain is expected in the afternoon with no accumulation likely.

The entire region could see snow flurries Thursday evening.

The cold snap ends on Friday as the high temperature will climb into the upper-40s to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.

The dry stretch also will finally end with the arrival of rain. There is a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon. The rain will become heavy after 9 p.m. Friday. Precipitation will remain rain overnight as the high temperature will not fall below the upper-30s.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain mainly before noon and a high in the upper-40s to around 50.

After a cloudy start Sunday with a slight chance of morning rain, the sun returns on Sunday afternoon as the high climbs to the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

