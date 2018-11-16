Alberta Clipper System Will Sweep Through Area Before Busy Thanksgiving Eve Travel Day

An Alberta Clipper will sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing snowfall far north and rain elsewhere before temperatures drop dramatically on Thanksgiving Day.

Monday will be a cloudy day with a high in the mid-40s. Precipitation will arrive sometime after 10 p.m.

Areas south of I-84 will see all rain, with the chance of rain continuing through around noontime Tuesday.

Immediately north of I-84, about a half-inch to an inch of snowfall is possible. The Albany area and northwest Massachusetts could see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation. (See image above.)

Tuesday's high temperature will rise to the 40-degree mark.

The cloudy stretch of days finally ends Thanksgiving Eve Day on Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year.

But there is a slight chance of snow showers north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway during the afternoon on a sunny day with a high in the upper-30s to around 40.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, there will be bright sunshine starting in the morning and continuing throughout Turkey Day, but bundle up.

Thanksgiving will be the coldest day of the week with the high temperature in the mid-20s. Winds will be calm, however.

Black Friday will be mostly sunny with the high temperature struggling to reach the freezing mark.

Clouds return on Small Business Saturday but it will be warmer with a high temperature of around 45 on a partly sunny day.

