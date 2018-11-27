Chance Of Snow, Rain In Much Of Area Will Be Followed By Drenching Storm, Big Change In Temps

There is a chance of a mix of snow and rain for much of the area during the day and evening Friday before the arrival of a weekend storm system that could bring up to an inch-and-a-half of rain followed by a dramatic change in temperatures on Sunday.

There is a slight chance of rain between late Friday morning and early Friday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the upper-30s.

Areas north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway will then see a chance of rain and snow until around 10 p.m. Little or no accumulation is expected.

In Southern Westchester, Rockland and Fairfield counties, there is a chance of light rain, mainly after 2 p.m. and through 8 p.m. Friday.

The chance of precipitation on Friday is 30 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be a cloudy and windy day with a high in the low-40s, but the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 25 and 35 degrees.

Rain will arrive after 4 p.m. Saturday and become heavy during the evening. The overnight low will be in the upper 30s farther north and around 40 in southern parts of the region.

Overnight rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Rain continues through around noontime Sunday with another half-inch of rainfall possible.

Temperatures will dramatically rise on Sunday with one of the warmest days in weeks in store with a high in the upper-50s to 60 degrees as skies clear in the afternoon.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-50s.

