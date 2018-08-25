Dangerous Heat: Temperature, Humidity Will Combine To Make It Feel As High As 110 Degrees

High temperatures in the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday combined with high humidity will make it feel as high as 110 degrees in some parts of the area. (See image above.)

A Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 until 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

For tips on staying safe amid the heat, click here.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the mid-80s. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s.

