Dangerous Wind Chills: Thanksgiving Could Be Coldest In 147 Years

Get set for the coldest Thanksgiving in memory with potentially record-low temperatures carrying over into Black Friday.

The cold air is already in place on Thanksgiving Eve Day, which will be partly sunny.

Wednesday's high temperature will be around 40 degrees, but with winds between 5-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, it will feel like it's in the upper 20s during the day and between 5 and 15 degrees overnight as the low temperature plummets to 15 degrees.

There is a slight chance of snow showers Thanksgiving Eve starting late in the afternoon until around 8 p.m.

If you're heading to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (which will go on and in fact has never been canceled in its history) or a Turkey Day high school football game, bundle up for what will be a frigid and blustery day with dangerous wind chills.

Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make it feel like it's in the teens on Thursday, on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low-20s under bright sunshine throughout the day.

Those outdoors without proper cover will be at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

Nov. 30, 1871, holds the record for the coldest Thanksgiving Day on record in New York City with a low of 15 and a high of 22, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell.

That's 147 years ago, if you're scoring at home.

Thursday night, the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between zero and 10 degrees north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway.

There may be plenty of hot deals for shoppers on Black Friday, but it will be continued cold with a high temperature around 30 degrees on another sunny day.

It will warm up for Small Business Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.