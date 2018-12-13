Dividing Line: Snow, Ice Farther North, Rain For Rest Of Area

A wet, raw day will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to the area Sunday through the overnight into Monday.

Areas farther north will see a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain while southern areas will see rain.

A look at the dividing line between rain (green) and a wintry mix (pink) appears in the first image above.

North of I-84, precipitation will transition to mainly snow this evening before tapering off overnight. Amounts will be light but will be enough to make surfaces slick. Motorists should allow extra time for travel today and keep in mind that any untreated surfaces may be very slippery, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. (See second image above.) The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Orange and Putnam counties and until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Dutchess County.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Skies will clear on Monday, which will be partly sunny, with a high in the low-40s, but wind-chill values between 25 and 35.

