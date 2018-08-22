Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

Dramatic Change In Weather Pattern Will Follow Long Stretch Of Rain, Storms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A long stretch of dry days will include a stretch of hot weather Monday through Wednesday.
A long stretch of dry days will include a stretch of hot weather Monday through Wednesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The weather pattern the last couple of weeks has been more similar to a Tropical Rainforest than what you'd expect of a typical August in the Northeast.

Now comes another change. We will see days marked by plenty of sunshine with no precipitation expected through the end of next weekend.

Following a pleasant and comfortable weekend, a change in the jet stream will result in a stretch of hot weather Monday through Wednesday could turn into a heat wave (defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more).

The high temperature both Tuesday and Wednesday should be in the low-90s both days, with the heat index (combination of the temperature and humidity) making it feel even warmer. Monday's high, however, is now projected to be in the upper-80s.

Thursday will be more comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds and a high around 80.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves as we do have a sunny and pleasant weekend in store.

Saturday will be delightful and comfortable with plenty of sunshine, calm afternoon winds of less than 10 miles per hour and a high temperature near 80.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with a high in the low-80s, and more humidity.

Chance back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.