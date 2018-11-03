Contact Us
Election Day Weather: Here's What To Expect And When

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Here's a look at what to expect weather-wise on Election Day. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

No matter what time of day you head over to the polls on Tuesday, you won't want to forget an umbrella.

While Election Day won't be a washout, there will be wet conditions through the day with steadier rain overspreading the area from west to east beginning mid-morning, with the heavier rain beginning around noontime. (See image above.)

Election Day, which started off with patchy fog, will also see a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be above normal, climbing to the low- to mid-60s. Rainfall of a quarter-inch to half-inch is likely.

Showers will taper off Tuesday night with gradual clearing overnight.

Nationally for the Midterm Elections, severe weather is confined to the parts of the east, with strong thunderstorms packed with damaging wind gusts expected in the Appalachian Mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia during the day.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

