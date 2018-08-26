Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2018-08-26

weather

Extreme Heat Will Be Followed By Storms; What Will Labor Day Weekend Bring?

Here's the projected weather pattern for Labor Day. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the weather outlook for Saturday and Sunday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
An approaching cold front accompanied by isolated thunderstorms will bring a dramatic change in the weather pattern through Labor Day weekend. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The heat is hanging around, but change in the weather pattern is coming in time for Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday will be another hazy, hot and humid day with the high temperature in the low-90s and a heat index between 98 and 104 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

But an approaching cold front accompanied by isolated thunderstorms on Thursday will bring on the change to more comfortable conditions through Labor Day weekend.

Thursday will be another hot day, with a high in the upper-80s. The storm chance starts in the afternoon and continues until 3 a.m. Friday.

The passage of the cold front will result in a comfortable day Friday with a high in the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. There's a slight chance of some rain or showers.

Saturday will again be comfortable, with clouds mixing with some sun at times and a high around 75.

Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the low-80s, and mostly cloudy skies. There's a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Labor Day will be partly sunny with a high climbing to the mid-80s and partly sunny skies. There is again a chance for thunderstorms.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

