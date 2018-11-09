Eye On The Storm: Up To 2 Inches Of Rain Here, Half-Foot Of Snow In Upstate NY

A large storm will that sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring up to 2 inches of rainfall to this area and as much as a half-foot of snow in parts of upstate New York and New England.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. Parts of northernmost New York, near the borders of Quebec and Vermont, are expected to get between 3 and 6 inches of snow. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime around midnight Tuesday after a pleasant day in which the high temperature will be around 50. Overnight rainfall of around a half-inch is likely.

Rainfall will continue on Tuesday, with up to another 1.5 inches possible on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper-40s. Most of the heavy rain will be before noon.

Rain will taper off around late in the afternoon Tuesday with gradual clearing overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and colder with a high in the upper-30s.

The colder temps will continue through the weekend with a chance of a mix of snow and rain overnight Thursday into Friday and Friday into Saturday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

