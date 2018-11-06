Flash Flood Watch: Rainfall Could Total Up To 2 Inches For Region

A new round of rain and wind will sweep through the area Friday into the early hours of Saturday morning with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The combination of heavy rainfall and leaf-clogged drainages will pose a threat for the flash flooding across the entire watch area, the National Weather Service said.

Across low lying coastal areas, rising tides Friday evening will pose an enhanced threat for flash flooding.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime after 3 p.m. Friday on a windy day in which the high temperature will be in the low-50s. Rain will become moderate to heavy during the evening. The rain then becomes lighter and tapers off during the overnight hours.

Saturday will be chilly, with a high in the mid-40s and clouds giving way to the sun early in the morning.

Look for sunny skies Sunday with a high in the mid-40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

