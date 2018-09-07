Florence Expected To Be Cat 4 Hurricane As It Nears Eastern Seaboard

The latest forecast models have increased the likelihood that Florence will pose a serious direct threat to part of the Eastern Seaboard this week as a potentially major hurricane.

Tropical Storm Florence, currently about 765 miles from Bermuda and 1,500 miles from the East Coast, is expected to regain strength and return to hurricane status later in the day Sunday.

For a look at the latest projected track and timing for Florence, view the first image above. For the most likely arrival time for Tropical Storm force winds accompanying the storm, view the third image above.

Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season this past Wednesday, reaching Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds peaking at 130 mph. Its winds weakened Thursday when it returned to tropical storm status.

Florence is expected to be back at Cat 4 as it approaches the Atlantic Coast this Wednesday to Thursday.

North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have declared states of emergency as a result of possible impacts from the storm.

Residents of the entire Atlantic Coast, from New England to Florida, are being urged to monitor Florence and make preparations.

Meanwhile, two other tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Basin. Isaac and Helene are both located west of the African coast, trailing Florence's westward path.

There is still much uncertainty surrounding Florence and its strength and path. Keep monitoring Daily Voice for updates.

