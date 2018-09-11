Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2018-09-11

Breaking News: Company Owner In Rockland Indicted For Submitting Phony Reports
weather

Florence Hits East Coast: When Will It Affect The Area?

A look at the latest projected track and timing of Florence. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
The latest projected rainfall amounts from Florence, released Friday morning. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

This story has been updated.

It's here.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Friday morning.

While there has been much uncertainty about its track this week, one thing has become clear. This is a slow-moving storm destined to be remembered for the amount of rainfall and flooding it brings as well as its duration.

Florence, a Category 1 hurricane, has a wind speed of 90 miles per hour with gusts of 115 mph Friday morning.

It is now projected to pass through the Northeast next week, possibly as a Tropical Depression, next week after a powerful high-pressure ridge will keep it south through the weekend.

But by Monday, it will trek north toward Ohio and West Virginia before taking a right turn toward Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut. (See first image above.)

The latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center for rainfall from Florence predicts between 1 and 4 inches for New York and about 1 inch for Connecticut. The higher amounts in New York are expected upstate. (See second image above.)

After a mostly cloudy day Friday with a high in the mid-70s in the tristate area, clouds will decrease Saturday with a high around 80. Skies will brighten Sunday will plenty of sun and a high near 80.

Clouds will roll back in on Monday with a chance of scattered showers starting at around noontime and a high in the upper-70s.

Showers associated with Florence are likely Tuesday and Wednesday with a high around 80 both days.

As Florence's remnants brush off the New England coast overnight, skies will clear in the area on Thursday, which will be sunny and cooler with a high in the low-70s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

