Florence Will Deliver Parting Shot Here Before Drifting Out To Sea

Florence, a slow-moving hurricane turned tropical depression that has brought catastrophic flooding to North Carolina, is now heading north.

But before its remnants finally drift out to sea on Thursday, it will deliver a parting shot to the Northeast, including this region.

Since making landfall Friday morning, Florence has resulted in at least 14 deaths, dumped up to 40 inches of rain and knocked out power to around 750,000.

As Florence heads east, it will be moving at a faster pace, but there is still the potential 4-6 inches of rain in parts of Pennsylvania and New York, mainly upstate.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting between 1 and 2 inches for this region, with locally higher amounts from Monday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

While the most likely possibility is minor flooding from any heavy rainfall, there is still a low chance for mainly localized flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper-70s and showers arriving sometime after 2 p.m.

Showers will continue overnight with thunderstorms possible. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.

The showers and storms will continue through the day Tuesday, which will see a high temperature in the upper-70s. Shower activity will wrap up by around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“After Florence departs, high pressure building down from the northwest will bring a much more refreshing air mass into the Northeast on Wednesday,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the mid-70s.

