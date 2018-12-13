Freezing Rain On Way, National Weather Service Warns, With Advisories Issued For Much Of Area

The National Weather Service is warning residents throughout the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County that a brief period of freezing rain is possible overnight in areas farther south while accumulating ice and snowfall is expected north of I-84 into early Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of the area. The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday, Dec. 16 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Orange and Putnam counties and from 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17 for Dutchess County.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected with a period of freezing rain with accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch is possible into Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

As the system departs, a wintry mix will then be possible Sunday night, with snowfall accumulations of up to 2 inches possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

