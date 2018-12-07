Contact Us
Here's When Prolonged Dry Stretch Will Finally Come To An End

Joe Lombardi
The prolonged dry spell will come to an end on Saturday.
The prolonged dry spell will come to an end on Saturday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

We're in the midst of a rare prolonged late fall dry stretch of weather.

That's because a powerful coast-to-coast storm that originated on the West Coast stayed to our south, where it dumped as much as 19 inches of snowfall in parts of North Carolina over the weekend.

The last time this area had such a long dry stretch was in late September to early October last year, with 15 straight days free of rain, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson.

The new workweek here will bring continued cold and remain precipitation-free before a change in the weather pattern on Saturday.

Monday through Thursday will be sunny days with highs in the mid- to upper-30s each day. The wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's between 20 and 30 on Monday and Tuesday.

The cold snap ends on Friday as the high temperature will climb into the upper-40s to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies.

Later in the day Friday, the dry stretch will finally end with the arrival of rain. Precipitation will remain rain overnight as the high temperature will not fall below 40 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain at times and a high around 50.

The sun returns on Sunday with a high in the mid-40s under partly sunny skies.

