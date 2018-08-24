Contact Us
weather

Hot Stuff: Advisory Issued With Heat Index Of 100-Plus Degrees

Joe Lombardi
The high temperature will be in the upper-80s Monday and in the low-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The high temperature will be in the upper-80s Monday and in the low-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Things are really going to heat up.

After the high temperature climbs into the upper-80s on Monday, we'll see temps in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with high humidity both days making it feel even hotter with heat indices in the in the upper-90s to 104 degrees.

A  Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service, starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 and lasting through 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

The hot stretch is a result of a change in the jet stream.

Thursday will be more comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds and a high in the low-80s. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high around 80.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

