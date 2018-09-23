How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Tuesday's Storms

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals from Tuesday's storms that caused flooding in parts of the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County.
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Trumbull 7.32 inches, 9:42 p.m.
Shelton 5.28 inches, 7:52 p.m.
Wilton 5.25 inches, 6:30 p.m.
Westport 4.04 inches, 7:57 p.m.
Norwalk 3.57 inches, 8 p.m.
New Canaan 3.49 inches, 5 p.m.
Danbury 2.71 inches, 8 p.m.
Fairfield 2.66 inches, 7:54 p.m.
Stratford 2.38 inches, 8:05 p.m.
Brookfield 2.37 inches 10 p.m.
New Fairfield 2.27 inches, 7:15 p.m.
Bethel 2 inches, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport Airport 1.97 inches, 8 p.m.
Darien 1.54 inches, 355 p.m.
Stamford 1.13 inches, 8 p.m.
New York
Westchester County
Irvington 4.58 inches, 8:02 p.m.
Elmsford 4.30 inches, 8 p.m.
Armonk 3.19 inches, 7:55 p.m.
Hawthorne 2.80 inches, 7:58 p.m.
Mamaroneck 2.72 inches, 7:50 p.m.
Armonk 2.70 inches, 4:45 p.m.
Eastchester 2.68 inches, 8:01 p.m.
Jefferson Valley 2.48 inches, 7:50 p.m.
Kensico Reservoir 2.35 inches, 7:36 p.m.
Ward Pound Ridge 1.90 inches, 7:38 p.m.
Pelham 1.52 inches, 7:50 p.m.
New Croton Reservoir 1.18 inches, 7:36 p.m.
Dutchess
Poughkeepsie 1.1 inches, 7:30 p.m.
Putnam
Carmel 1.15, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County
Monroe 2.33 inches, 6:45 p.m.
West Point 2.05 inches, 6:55 p.m.
Montgomery Airport 1.65 inches, 8 p.m.
Newburgh 1.50 inches, 7:43 p.m.
New Windsor 1.43 inches, 8:01 p.m.
Rockland County
Piermont 3.49 inches, 8:02 p.m.
Nanuet 2.90 inches, 7:30 p.m.
Montebello 2.31 inches, 8:01 p.m.
Montebello 1.91 inches, 8 p.m.
Congers 1.71 inches, 7:50 p.m.
Sloatsburg 1.39 inches, 8 p.m.
