How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Tuesday's Storms

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals from Tuesday's storms that caused flooding in parts of the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Trumbull 7.32 inches, 9:42 p.m.

Shelton 5.28 inches, 7:52 p.m.

Wilton 5.25 inches, 6:30 p.m.

Westport 4.04 inches, 7:57 p.m.

Norwalk 3.57 inches, 8 p.m.

New Canaan 3.49 inches, 5 p.m.

Danbury 2.71 inches, 8 p.m.

Fairfield 2.66 inches, 7:54 p.m.

Stratford 2.38 inches, 8:05 p.m.

Brookfield 2.37 inches 10 p.m.

New Fairfield 2.27 inches, 7:15 p.m.

Bethel 2 inches, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport Airport 1.97 inches, 8 p.m.

Darien 1.54 inches, 355 p.m.

Stamford 1.13 inches, 8 p.m.

New York

Westchester County

Irvington 4.58 inches, 8:02 p.m.

Elmsford 4.30 inches, 8 p.m.

Armonk 3.19 inches, 7:55 p.m.

Hawthorne 2.80 inches, 7:58 p.m.

Mamaroneck 2.72 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Armonk 2.70 inches, 4:45 p.m.

Eastchester 2.68 inches, 8:01 p.m.

Jefferson Valley 2.48 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Kensico Reservoir 2.35 inches, 7:36 p.m.

Ward Pound Ridge 1.90 inches, 7:38 p.m.

Pelham 1.52 inches, 7:50 p.m.

New Croton Reservoir 1.18 inches, 7:36 p.m.

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie 1.1 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam

Carmel 1.15, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County

Monroe 2.33 inches, 6:45 p.m.

West Point 2.05 inches, 6:55 p.m.

Montgomery Airport 1.65 inches, 8 p.m.

Newburgh 1.50 inches, 7:43 p.m.

New Windsor 1.43 inches, 8:01 p.m.

Rockland County

Piermont 3.49 inches, 8:02 p.m.

Nanuet 2.90 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Montebello 2.31 inches, 8:01 p.m.

Montebello 1.91 inches, 8 p.m.

Congers 1.71 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Sloatsburg 1.39 inches, 8 p.m.

