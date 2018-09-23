Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Severe Storms With Downpours, Gusty Winds That Could Cause Power Outages Will Move Through Area
weather

How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Tuesday's Storms

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at rainfall totals from the region.
A look at rainfall totals from the region. Photo Credit: File photo

Here's a rundown of rainfall totals from Tuesday's storms that caused flooding in parts of the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County.

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Trumbull 7.32 inches, 9:42 p.m.

Shelton 5.28 inches, 7:52 p.m.

Wilton 5.25 inches, 6:30 p.m.

Westport 4.04 inches, 7:57 p.m.

Norwalk 3.57 inches, 8 p.m.

New Canaan 3.49 inches, 5 p.m.

Danbury 2.71 inches, 8 p.m.

Fairfield 2.66 inches, 7:54 p.m.

Stratford 2.38 inches, 8:05 p.m.

Brookfield 2.37 inches 10 p.m.

New Fairfield 2.27 inches, 7:15 p.m.

Bethel 2 inches, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport Airport 1.97 inches, 8 p.m.

Darien 1.54 inches, 355 p.m.

Stamford 1.13 inches, 8 p.m.

New York

Westchester County

Irvington 4.58 inches, 8:02 p.m.

Elmsford 4.30 inches, 8 p.m.

Armonk 3.19 inches, 7:55 p.m.

Hawthorne 2.80 inches, 7:58 p.m.

Mamaroneck 2.72 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Armonk 2.70 inches, 4:45 p.m.

Eastchester 2.68 inches, 8:01 p.m.

Jefferson Valley 2.48 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Kensico Reservoir 2.35 inches, 7:36 p.m.

Ward Pound Ridge 1.90 inches, 7:38 p.m.

Pelham 1.52 inches, 7:50 p.m.

New Croton Reservoir 1.18 inches, 7:36 p.m.

Dutchess

Poughkeepsie 1.1 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Putnam

Carmel 1.15, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County

Monroe 2.33 inches, 6:45 p.m.

West Point 2.05 inches, 6:55 p.m.

Montgomery Airport 1.65 inches, 8 p.m.

Newburgh 1.50 inches, 7:43 p.m.

New Windsor 1.43 inches, 8:01 p.m.

Rockland County

Piermont 3.49 inches, 8:02 p.m.

Nanuet 2.90 inches, 7:30 p.m.

Montebello 2.31 inches,   8:01 p.m.

Montebello 1.91 inches, 8 p.m.

Congers 1.71 inches, 7:50 p.m.

Sloatsburg 1.39 inches, 8 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.