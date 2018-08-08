How Wet Will It Get? Flash Flood Watch In Effect As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Showers Arrive

It's going to be a weekend washout.

A stationary front of low pressure that will stay off the coast of New Jersey both Saturday and Sunday will result in new rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and showers.

A Flash Flood Watch which went into effect at midnight Saturday will last until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Numerous showers and storms will develop over the area Saturday morning and continue through the evening.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible, with locally 3 to 5 inches possible through Saturday night.

With 2 to 5 inches of rainfall since the start of the month, the river basins of the Lower Hudson Valley and Southwestern Connecticut are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

This is especially true for areas along quick responding creeks, streams and small rivers that are already running at above normal levels for this time of year.

Showers are likely Sunday with thunderstorms that could produce more heavy rain possible.

Though the high temperature will be in the upper-70s both weekend days, the humidity will make it feel like it's the mid-80s.

The unsettled weather carries over into the new work week with a chance for storms Monday and Tuesday and a high in the low-80s both days.

Things will finally dry out on Wednesday, which will be partly sunny and warm with a high in the upper-80s.

