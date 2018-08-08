Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

How Wet Will It Get? Flash Flood Watch In Effect As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Showers Arrive

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Showers, rain and thunderstorms could lead to flooding.
Showers, rain and thunderstorms could lead to flooding. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

It's going to be a weekend washout.

A stationary front of low pressure that will stay off the coast of New Jersey both Saturday and Sunday will result in new rounds of heavy rain, thunderstorms and showers.

A Flash Flood Watch which went into effect at midnight Saturday will last until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Numerous showers and storms will develop over the area Saturday morning and continue through the evening.

Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour are possible, with locally 3 to 5 inches possible through Saturday night.

With 2 to 5 inches of rainfall since the start of the month, the river basins of the Lower Hudson Valley and Southwestern Connecticut are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

This is especially true for areas along quick responding creeks, streams and small rivers that are already running at above normal levels for this time of year.

Showers are likely Sunday with thunderstorms that could produce more heavy rain possible.

Though the high temperature will be in the upper-70s both weekend days, the humidity will make it feel like it's the mid-80s.

The unsettled weather carries over into the new work week with a chance for storms Monday and Tuesday and a high in the low-80s both days.

Things will finally dry out on Wednesday, which will be partly sunny and warm with a high in the upper-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.