Labor Day Scorcher: Advisory Issued As Heat Index Will Hit 100 Degrees

It seems only fitting in light of the out-of-the-ordinary stretch of weather we've seen this year.

So get ready for a Labor Day scorcher.

Morning clouds will give way to a hot and humid day on Monday with lots of sunshine and the start of a potential heat wave (defined as three or more consecutive days with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more).

A Heat Advisory for the entire region goes into effect at noon on Labor Day and lasts through 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Monday's high temperature will be near 90, with the heat index (combination of the temperature and humidity) making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low-90s and the heat index again around 100. Early dismissals at some area schools are possible.

The heat and humidity continue Wednesday with a high in the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will be sunny and hot during the day with a high near 90. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will lead to a break in the heat.

Friday will be more comfortable with a high near 80 under mostly cloudy skies.

