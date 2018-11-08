Contact Us
Large Storm Will Sweep Through Area, Bringing Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Joe Lombardi
The storm will sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday.
The storm will sweep through the area overnight Monday into Tuesday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Sunny and pleasant days Sunday and Monday will be followed by a large storm will that sweep through the area overnight Monday through Tuesday, bringing up to two inches of rainfall.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime after 11 p.m. Monday on a pleasant day in which the high temperature will be around 50. Overnight rainfall of around a half-inch is likely.

Rainfall will continue throughout the day on Tuesday, with up to 1.5 inches possible on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper-40s.

Rain will taper off around 8 p.m. Tuesday with gradual clearing overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and colder with a high in the mid-30s.

The colder temps will continue through the weekend with a chance of a mix of snow and rain overnight Thursday into Friday and Friday into Saturday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

