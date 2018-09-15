Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Latest Rainfall Projections: Florence Brings Downpours, Storms To Area

Joe Lombardi
A look at the latest rainfall projections. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at counties (in green) where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Florence, which had been marked by its slow-moving nature since making landfall on Friday, has picked up its pace as it moves through the Northeast and toward the New England coastline on Tuesday.

But Florence will make its mark, as the remnants of the storm unleash heavy rain, downpours, some thunderstorms and the risk of flash flooding.

The storm has now resulted in 32 deaths, up to 40 inches of rain in some spots, trapped hundreds, knocked out power to more than a half-million homes and businesses and made hundreds of roads in North and South Carolina impassable.

Showers and thunderstorms will produce periods of heavy rain in the region on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall rates in excess of one inch per hour will be possible at times, with storm total rainfall ranging from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Areas of minor flooding are likely. There is also an isolated flash flood threat where the heaviest rainfall occurs.

A look at projected rainfall amounts through Wednesday morning appears in the first image above.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for much of upstate New York (including Dutchess) and upstate Connecticut until 2 a.m. Wednesday. (See second image above.)

The showers and storms will continue throughout the day Tuesday, which will see a high temperature in the upper-70s. Storm and shower activity will wrap up by around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with a high in the mid-70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

