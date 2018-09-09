Monster Storm Strengthens: Life-Threatening Hurricane Closes In On East Coast

More than 1.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate along 300 miles of coastline from the Carolinas to Virginia as a monster and strengthening Category 4 storm is poised to become the first hurricane of the season to make landfall on the United States.

Hurricane Florence is churning 800 miles off the coast with sustained winds 140 mile per hour winds early Tuesday event.

It is now projected to make landfall in North Carolina in the Wilmington/Myrtle Beach area between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday with the worst impacts over parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states lasting until 4 p.m. Friday.

Potentially life-threating storm surges and flooding are expected to last for several days after landfall. Storm surges of up to 12 feet are possible along the coasts with up to between 20 and 30 inches of rain through early next week in the area shaded in purple in the second image above.

"They haven't seen anything like what's coming at us in 25-30 years, maybe ever," President Trump said while appearing with FEMA officials in the Oval Office on Tuesday. "It's tremendously big and tremendously wet. A tremendous amount of water."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.