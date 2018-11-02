New Round Of Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds, Storms Coming Our Way, Including On Election Day

Sunday's sparkling skies and pleasant conditions will prove to be the calm before a new round of soaking rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms at the beginning of the workweek.

The stormy stretch comes after a storm system swept through the area, bringing heavy downpours overnight Friday into Saturday, followed by high winds that caused thousands of power outages.

After clouds increase overnight Sunday into Monday, rain will arrive after 9 a.m. Monday and continue through late in the evening on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low-50s. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Election Day will start off with morning showers on Tuesday, followed by more showers during the afternoon and evening with the chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. The high temperature will climb to the low-60s. Additional rainfall of a quarter-inch to half-inch is likely.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Tuesday.

Showers will taper off Tuesday night with gradual clearing overnight.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.