Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

New Round Of Soaking Rain, Gusty Winds, Storms Coming Our Way, Including On Election Day

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rain will arrive around 9 a.m. Monday. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
There will be showers with a possible thunderstorm on Election Day. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Sunday's sparkling skies and pleasant conditions will prove to be the calm before a new round of soaking rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms at the beginning of the workweek.

The stormy stretch comes after a storm system swept through the area, bringing heavy downpours overnight Friday into Saturday, followed by high winds that caused thousands of power outages.

After clouds increase overnight Sunday into Monday, rain will arrive after 9 a.m. Monday and continue through late in the evening on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low-50s. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Election Day will start off with morning showers on Tuesday, followed by more showers during the afternoon and evening with the chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. The high temperature will climb to the low-60s. Additional rainfall of a quarter-inch to half-inch is likely.

Winds could gust up to 25 mph on Tuesday.

Showers will taper off Tuesday night with gradual clearing overnight.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 60.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.