Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
weather

New Round Of Stormy Weather Will Bring Rain, Wind - Snow Farther North

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain.
Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Sunny and pleasant days in the middle of the week will prove to be the calm before a new round of stormy weather.

More rain and wind will sweep through the area on Friday with up to half an inch of rainfall possible.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime after 11 a.m. Friday on a windy day in which the high temperature will be in the low-50s.

Rainfall will continue through the overnight hours into very early Saturday morning before tapering off before dawn.

Saturday will be chilly, with a high in the upper 40s, with clouds giving way to the sun in the afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.