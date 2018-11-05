New Round Of Stormy Weather Will Bring Rain, Wind - Snow Farther North

Sunny and pleasant days in the middle of the week will prove to be the calm before a new round of stormy weather.

More rain and wind will sweep through the area on Friday with up to half an inch of rainfall possible.

Precipitation will be rain for most of the region, but some area farthest north could see a mix of snow and rain. (See image above.)

Rain will arrive sometime after 11 a.m. Friday on a windy day in which the high temperature will be in the low-50s.

Rainfall will continue through the overnight hours into very early Saturday morning before tapering off before dawn.

Saturday will be chilly, with a high in the upper 40s, with clouds giving way to the sun in the afternoon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.